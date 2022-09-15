Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for APA (APA)

APA (NASDAQ: APA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/12/2022 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

8/31/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2022 – APA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2022 – APA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/5/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – APA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00.

APA Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

