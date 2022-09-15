ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.47. ironSource shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 652,292 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price target on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ironSource by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in ironSource by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

