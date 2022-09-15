ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.47. ironSource shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 652,292 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price target on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.
ironSource Trading Up 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
