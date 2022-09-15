iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $106.91

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.91 and last traded at $107.04, with a volume of 182697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.14.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

