iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,609,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

