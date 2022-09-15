iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,609,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $43.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

