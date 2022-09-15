iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $109.93

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.93 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 46293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.98.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
