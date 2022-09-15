iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $109.93

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.93 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 46293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.98.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,190,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

