Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.10

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.10 and traded as high as C$9.09. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 868,404 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on IVN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a current ratio of 22.59 and a quick ratio of 21.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
