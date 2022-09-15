Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in August

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Increases Dividend

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.0311 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Jaguar Mining’s previous dividend of $0.03. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

