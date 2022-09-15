Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in August

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Jaguar Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JAGGF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.01.
Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter.
Jaguar Mining Increases Dividend
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Mining (JAGGF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.