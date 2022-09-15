Janesh Moorjani Sells 1,959 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elastic Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $742,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after buying an additional 114,142 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,301,000 after buying an additional 416,633 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,671,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

