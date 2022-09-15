Japjit Tulsi Sells 50,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.81. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

