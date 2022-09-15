Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $207.30

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 207.30 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 180.25 ($2.18). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 6,250 shares trading hands.

Jarvis Securities Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.63 million and a PE ratio of 1,659.09.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.