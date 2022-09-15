Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $207.30

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.30 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 180.25 ($2.18). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 6,250 shares.

Jarvis Securities Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of £81.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,659.09.

Jarvis Securities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

