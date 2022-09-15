JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on the stock.

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. JDE Peet’s has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

