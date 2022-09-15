JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on the stock.
JDE Peet’s Price Performance
JDE Peet’s stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. JDE Peet’s has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.62.
About JDE Peet’s
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JDE Peet’s (JDEPF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.