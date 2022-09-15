Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $98.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.64.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

