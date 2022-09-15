Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 3,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

