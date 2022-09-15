Jeffrey Keenan Acquires 6,000 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,541.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 500 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

NYSE:MATV opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

