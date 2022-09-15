Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $69,853.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of FRSH opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshworks Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

