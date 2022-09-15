Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Stories

