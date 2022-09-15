John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.20 ($3.69).

WG opened at GBX 144.10 ($1.74) on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 123.75 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.89. The stock has a market cap of £996.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.53.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,961 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($3,957.07). Also, insider David Kemp bought 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $767,938 in the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

