JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Target Price to €16.00

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BZZUY stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.