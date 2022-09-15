JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,446,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,941,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

