K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KNTNF opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.