Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.43

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.43 and traded as low as $30.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 549 shares traded.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $290.59 million, a PE ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

(Get Rating)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.