Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.43

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.43 and traded as low as $30.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 549 shares traded.
Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $290.59 million, a PE ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.47.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter.
Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
