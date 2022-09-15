Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.43

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.43 and traded as low as $30.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 549 shares trading hands.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $290.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter.
Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.