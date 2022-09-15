Kathryn L. Munro Sells 2,468 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 161,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

