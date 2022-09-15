KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,403,043 shares.

KEFI Gold and Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.72.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

