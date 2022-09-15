KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.72

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,403,043 shares traded.

KEFI Gold and Copper Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £23.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.95.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

