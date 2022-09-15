Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,388.17.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. Kerry Group has a one year low of $92.32 and a one year high of $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

