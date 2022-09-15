Kevin L. Myers Sells 5,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HRL opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $57,529,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

