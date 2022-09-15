Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,357.39

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,357.39 ($28.48) and traded as low as GBX 2,354 ($28.44). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,384 ($28.81), with a volume of 89,634 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,435.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,357.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,622.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

