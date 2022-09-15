Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KIGRY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kion Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

