Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kion Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.17.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.53.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.