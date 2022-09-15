Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €42.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.17.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

