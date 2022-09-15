Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.89. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$18.92.

Insider Activity

About Kiwetinohk Energy

In other news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, with a total value of C$164,492.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,088.

(Get Rating)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.