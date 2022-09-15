Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

