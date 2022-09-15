Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.52

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.58. Koss shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 27,853 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of -1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Koss by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.