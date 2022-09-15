Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.52

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.58. Koss shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 27,853 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of -1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

