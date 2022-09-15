Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.52

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.58. Koss shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 27,853 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Koss Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of -1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52.
Institutional Trading of Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koss (KOSS)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.