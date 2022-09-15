Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.37. 525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 646,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

