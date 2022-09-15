L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $902,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $233.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

