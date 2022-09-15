Lawrence Cunningham Purchases 100 Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Stock

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Cunningham purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,014,335.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,990.69 on Thursday. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1,793.93 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,052.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,040.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62. The stock has a market cap of C$42.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.66.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 80.5990857 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

CSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,458.33.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

