Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LGRDY. Barclays cut their price objective on Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($95.92) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Legrand has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

