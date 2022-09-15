LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $51.03 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $59.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

