LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Holdings Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 762.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $171.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

