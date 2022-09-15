Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.64. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 13,231 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. Analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 120.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 169.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 1,157,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

