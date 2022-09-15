LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.65. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 79,175 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
LightPath Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
