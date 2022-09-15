LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.65. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 79,175 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

