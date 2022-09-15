Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 782,301 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.
