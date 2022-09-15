LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.46

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as low as $12.71. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 15,373 shares.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

