LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.46

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as low as $12.71. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 15,373 shares.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
