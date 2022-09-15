LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 8%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.32. 8,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,200,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXU. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

LSB Industries Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in LSB Industries by 76.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

See Also

