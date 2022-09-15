Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.84

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.84 and traded as high as C$9.72. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.64, with a volume of 157,661 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

