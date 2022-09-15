Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Luvu Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LUVU opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.
Luvu Brands Company Profile
